Queensborough Bridge closed due to suspected electrical fire

Officials say bridge could be closed until noon Wednesday

The Queensborough Bridge is expected to be shut down for hours Wednesday, following an early morning electrical fire.

The New Westminster bridge closure – and power outage in the surrounding area – are impacting morning commuters and snarling traffic.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes through Richmond and Delta.

Officials say the bridge may re-open by noon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware
Next story
Ridge Meadows RCMP on the lookout for purse snatcher

Just Posted

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Maple Ridge wants to hear about Fern Crescent

City seeking input on changes to winding, tree-lined road to Golden Ears park.

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claim more homeless than regional count covered.

UPDATED: Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

David Murray tells court he hired teens to help with an upcoming auction

Ridge Meadows RCMP on the lookout for purse snatcher

Police looking out for Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and was wearing a red hat

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

Vancouver holds public hearing to regulate short-term vacation rentals

The city says more than 6,000 illegal short-term rentals are in operation

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

5 to start your day

Pitt Meadows councillor testifies in sex assault trial, Langley sees employment shortage and more

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Most Read