Queensborough Bridge closed due to suspected electrical fire

The Queensborough Bridge is expected to be shut down for hours Wednesday, following an early morning electrical fire.
The New Westminster bridge closure – and power outage in the surrounding area – are impacting morning commuters and snarling traffic.
#BCHwy91A The #QueensboroughBridge is CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident. Assessment in progress.https://t.co/1urMCjSyiA
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 25, 2017
Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes through Richmond and Delta.
Officials say the bridge may re-open by noon.
@AM730Traffic Queensborough Bridge Electrically Fire closed in both directions 3:33am pic.twitter.com/hOTwteLXFa
— Robert Cole (@daedalas1981) October 25, 2017
