Rain puts an end to heat wave across the Lower Mainland

For all those who have completed rain dances the past few weeks: your wishes have been answered.

Showers hit parts of the Lower Mainland Friday morning, offering a reprieve to an unseasonably dry summer in the region.

For the 1st time in the history of Vancouver, people will not spend the morning complaining about rain. Collective mental rain dance worked! — Danica Bansie (@danicabansie) September 8, 2017

Environment Canada says there will be chances of showers in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley through the weekend.

Smoke advisories and air quality warnings have impacted residents on several occasions this summer, due to wildfires burning in the other regions in the province and the U.S.