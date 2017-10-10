UPDATE: Homicide team probe targeted killing in Richmond

Man’s body was found Tuesday morning

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man’s body was found in Richmond Tuesday morning.

The killing is believed to be targeted, according to police. This will be Richmond’s sixth homicide of 2017.

Richmond RCMP had initially alerted the public of a “police situation” near Granville Avenue and Garden City Road just after 8 a.m.

At noon, the Richmond detachment said that a body had been found and IHIT called.

