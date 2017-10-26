RCMP nab assailant with help of citizens

Multiple calls to 911 help Ridge Meadows RCMP come to call of cab driver

Ridge Meadows RCMP capture the alleged assailant of a local taxi driver thanks to the alertness of citizens and their calls to 911.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, at around 9 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls of a taxi driver in distress in the 19100 area of Lougheed Hwy. Reports stated a taxi was blocking traffic with the driver’s door open and the horn was intermittently honking. Callers further reported that a male was assaulting the taxi driver and bystanders were trying to stop the attack.

“Because these people cared enough to stop and call us, police were able to arrive on scene quickly and arrest the suspect,” said Sergeant Brenda Gresiuk. “There is no doubt that they were instrumental in preventing further harm and they should be commended.”

No weapons were used in the attack and the taxi driver was treated by BC Ambulance. No further info will be released at this time.

