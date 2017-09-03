RCMP respond to possible gunfire on Chilliwack street

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrived on scene at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, about five hours after a heavy police presence began in the area. The area is still cordoned off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and neighbours are being told the entire street is a crime scene. (Larissa Thorogood photo)

A street in Chilliwack was cordoned off by police tape early Sunday morning, following what may have been a gunshot.

Williams Street at Reece Avenue is closed off, and there was a heavy police presence from about 4 a.m. Witnesses close by say there was a team from the IHIT unit that arrived at the scene at about 9:30 a.m.

The street remains closed, from the corner of Reece Avenue up to the church on Williams. The area is still cordoned off as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and neighbours are being told the entire portion of the street is being considered a crime scene.

A resident in the area says there was a gunshot early this morning, followed by a car speeding off.

The is just the latest in a series of shootings in the Lower Mainland. On Thursday night in Abbotsford an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in what police described as a targeted attack.

Then, early Friday morning two people were shot dead in Langley. Police again said the victims were likely targeted.

Watch this website for more on this developing story.