Records set for power consumption in B.C.

A new record was set Monday evening for power consumption in B.C.

High temperatures have led to a new record for power consumption in the province.

Monday evening peak hourly demand, the hour that B.C. Hydro customers use the most electricity, reached 7, 851 megawatts.

Demand for electricity had increased 12 per cent since the previous Monday’s peak hourly demand of 7,022 megawatts.

The equivalent of running seven Ruskin Generating Stations at full capacity is needed to serve that 829 megawatt increase in demand .

The previous record was set on Aug. 11, 2014 at 7,468 megawatts and it the second power consumtion record to be broken this year.

The first took place on Jan. 3 when B.C. Hydro recorded the highest ever peak hourly demand at 10,126 megawatts.