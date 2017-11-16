Red tape increases policing costs

The cost for policing in Maple Ridge is proposed to go up four per cent in 2018, which, if approved, will cause a tax increase of one per cent overall by itself.

Acting chief administrative officer Paul Gill explained that policing is such a large part of the overall city budget that cost increases there can impact tax bills.

On Nov. 7, Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland told council, as it considers its RCMP 2018-2022 business plan, that the growing complexity of investigations is increasing costs.

She said changes in law mean Crown counsel will not approve Criminal Code charges until almost the entire case is fully investigated, vetted and disclosed in advance.

“We have to pull our police officers out of front-line policing, put them in the office and have them do significant court disclosure and administrative work in order to have Crown support the charge,” she said, adding that this is a significant impact on frontline law enforcement.

She said there have also been social impacts, chiefly “our role in mental health calls for service” or crisis intervention has increased over the years.

“We are one of the few 24/7 responders,” she said.

Hyland did not complain about staffing levels.

“Maple Ridge has done an amazing job at planning for police officer growth in this detachment. When I talk to my colleagues at other locations, I’m not sure there has been anybody that has been as supportive with member growth than this community,” Hyland told councillors.

“Thanks for that, it is nice to feel so well supported.”

However, she asked for civilian staff to free up police officers. The positions and budget are for: a disclosure clerk ($70,000), an executive assistant ($95,000) and a fleet coordinator going from part time to full-time ($37,000).

She said the clerk’s work will help get offenders into court faster, and officers doing administrative work for courts back on the road. There are no other departments of comparable size that don’t already have administrative staff doing disclosure, said Hyland, and some have more than one. She said it is critical work, and if it is not done well cases can be lost.

The executive assistant would allow administrators to do more police work. The fleet coordinator keeps police vehicles on the road.

Coun. Corisa Bell said the city should continue to advocate for mental health services at all government levels.

Coun. Bob Masse agreed.

“It needs to be made as clear as possible to the provincial government and federal government to connect the dots,” he said.

Coun. Tyler Shymkiw asked what policing needs are.

“I feel like the community has a very robust police force right now,” answered Hyland. “What does the community want to see though? Do you want us in every neighbourhood visible every night walking foot beat, and still responding to 60 or 70 calls for service? If you want that, I’m gong to have to tell you we need more members.

“Do you want us to be able to address the 100 internet files to do with child pornography, that we don’t have the capacity to do, but we pull off the most important ones? If the community wants those 100 addressed, then I need more police officers.”

The detachment has 127 police officers, with 1010 assigned to Maple Ridge, 23 to Pitt Meadows and three funded by the province. Another 45 city emloyees provide support such as prisoner guarding, court services and records management.

The total expenditure for policing costs is $22.4 million. The RCMP contract will rise from $18.4 million in 2017 to $18.9 million in 2018, for a 2.6 per cent increase.