Much of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is a red zone. (SFU)

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

Unreasonable “red zones” keep offenders trapped in a life of crime, a new joint study out of Simon Fraser University suggests.

In findings released Tuesday, researchers said geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing conditions, known as “red zones,” are often nearly impossible for offenders to keep.

“Red zones have been an issue… for at least the past decade or so, but they’ve gone below the radar,” said SFU geography professor Nick Blomely, who wrote the study with teams at the University of Ottawa and the University of Montreal. “It’s something that’s very, very prevalent in a place like the Downtown Eastside.”

Red Zones in Metro Vancouver by Katya Slepian on Scribd

The SFU team talked to dozens of people in Metro Vancouver who had been assigned “red zones” during a bail or sentencing hearing and found in many cases, these zones included people’s homes and heavily restricted their access to social services.

One of the subjects, Paul, was arrested for drug possession in 2013. When he was released on bail the following day, his red zones encompassed both the supervised injection site InSite and Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users offices.

Paul spent the next several years in and out of jail, largely for breaching his red zones.

When Paul’s lawyer questioned why his red zones were in the same location as he lived, the judge replied: “I guess he’s going to have to move.”

Study also takes aim at bail conditions

Blomley questioned why someone like Paul was subject to bail conditions at all.

“In the case of bail, no one’s been found guilty of an offence,” Blomley said. “The presumption of innocence should apply.”

“The top two offences in 2014 in … Canada were failure to comply with the bail order and breach of probation,” he said. “There are more people in remand than in prison in B.C.”

While bail conditions may seem logical at first, Blomely said, they stray away from the actual legal reasoning behind bail in the first place. Bail, the study said, was meant to neither punish nor rehabilitate.

The study recommended a more judicious approach to red zones that doesn’t make abiding by them impossible and trap people into a revolving cycle within the justice system.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run
Next story
VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Just Posted

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

Murray resignation from Pitt Meadows council effective Jan. 2

No automatic byelection triggered

UPDATED: Langley roadbuilder jailed for fraud

Matthew Brooks was sentenced to three and a half years in jail this morning.

Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

New K-pop video featuring White Rock pier goes viral

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

VIDEO: Tour offers inside look at Fraser Valley Institution for Women

Abbotsford prison provides rare opportunity for media visit

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

Cody Bianco convicted on two counts but acquitted of impaired driving and two other charges

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Most Read