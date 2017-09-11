Remaining Abbotsford BC Liberal MLAs criticize Plecas

Abbotsford’s two remaining BC Liberal MLAs issued a statement Monday morning about Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas’s decision to accept an offer to be speaker of the legislature.

“Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong and Abbotsford-Mission MLA Simon Gibson are disappointed by the decision of Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas to run for the position of Speaker after he assured his constituents and his colleagues that he would not,” the statement says.

De Jong is quoted as saying: “It is disappointing to see MLA Plecas turn his back on those who elected him as a BC Liberal MLA by choosing to support the NDP government by relieving them of the obligation to nominate a speaker from their caucus … I have already heard from constituents in Abbotsford South who feel betrayed by the actions of their MLA.”

Gibson said: “I was saddened that Darryl would accept the role of Speaker after denying that he would ever consider it; I think his constituents will be upset with his decision … He may sit as an independent but, in reality, he is now totally aligned with the NDP and their political cousins, the Greens.”

On Saturday, the BC Liberal Party kicked Plecas out of the party after a request from the Abbotsford South riding association.