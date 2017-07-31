Renovictions come to Maple Ridge

April Matchett is a resident of Esme Manor who is facing eviction due to building renovations. The single mother said residents are finding nothing available to rent in Maple Ridge. Neil Corbett/THE NEWS

Renovictions have come to Maple Ridge, with the recent upgrading of three different buildings downtown bringing eviction notices for seniors, single moms and other low income tenants.

The Alliance Against Displacement has called a press conference for 11 a.m. on Monday morning to highlight the issue. The Alliance is best known in Maple Ridge for its support of the Anita Place homeless camp.

“Facing the immediate threat of homelessness, frustrated tenants of Esme Manor are demanding a halt to the sudden and shady renovictions of their low income building, and are calling out for intervention by the new provincial government,” said a press release from the Alliance.

They will hold the press conference in front of Esme Manor (22225 119th St.)

Residents there are all looking for new accommodations, after a whole floor of eight units was served eviction notices, while other residents have been warned that they will be getting eviction notices in coming months.

“Everyone has been looking for a place, but there’s nothing to rent,” said April Matchett, a single mother with a toddler. “I’m having a really tough time finding another place to rent.”

“I even have friends helping me look, but there is nothing.”

She has not yet received an eviction notice, but management has warned her to expect one, with two-months notice, at the end of August.

She pays $750 per month for a one-bedroom unit, and has been told after the renovations she can return to it, at rent increased to approximately $1,000.

Some residents are saying they will refuse to leave.

Allan Hardy, a friend of a resident, said many of the seniors in the building have been there for a long time. One a tenant for 25 years. He said there are few if any options for them in Maple Ridge.

“Where is the human interest? There is none. It’s hard enough to be homeless when you are young, but many of these people are elderly,” he said. “It’s all about the dollar.”

Media have paid attention to numerous renoviction incidences in Vancouver, because the Residential Tenancy Act does not regulate rent increases between tenancies, which gives landlords an incentive to evict tenants paying lower rents.

The NDP ran in the recent election on a promise to reform the act to stop renovictions, said the Alliance.

More to follow