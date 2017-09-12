Report: Vehicle, dump truck collide in Mission

RCMP, firefighters and ambulance on scene on Dewdney Trunk Road, medical helicopter requested

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance are on scene at an accident on Dewdney Trunk Road. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance Services are all on scene at an accident on Dewdney Trunk Road, by Creston Avenue, close to the Mission landfill.

While police have not released any information at this time, the report of the accident came in at about 10 a.m. Today (Tuesday, Sept. 12) and indicated a vehicle and a dump truck had collided.

While there has been no official confirmation of injuries, a medical helicopter has been requested.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene.

More details to come.