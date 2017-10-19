Police investigate ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Police on scene after reports of gunfire in Surrey Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

WHALLEY — Police are investigating gunfire in Surrey Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP says the “targeted” shooting happened near 90th Avenue and 133rd Street around 9 p.m.

Police believe a light coloured sedan fired at a dark coloured SUV.

Both vehicles fled the area eastbound on 90th Avenue, according to police.

A witness at the scene said there were bullet casings lying on the road.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Surrey RCMP investigating reports of shots fired on 90th Avenue https://t.co/N5CVm2rokc — BCNEWSVIDEO (@Bcnewsvideo) October 19, 2017

This is Surrey’s 43rd shooting this year.

Surrey’s 42nd shooting took place on Sunday, Oct. 8 in the 17200-block of 65th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

See related: UPDATE: No suspects or arrests after ‘targeted’ Cloverdale shooting

Bullets struck an occupied Jeep and police say the family in the vehicle was “known to police.”

Police described the daylight shooting as “targeted.”