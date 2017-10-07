Ride to memorialize Las Vegas shooting victim

The Jordy Mac Memorial Cruise will memorialize Jordan McIldoon, who was killed in Las Vegas. (Contributed)

A ride of Harleys and diesel trucks to memorialize Jordan McIldoon, the Maple Ridge man who was shot and killed in Las Vegas last weekend, will roll across the Lower Mainland today.

The Jordy Mac Memorial Cruise has been organized by his friends, and will leave from Cineplex Colossus in Langley (20090 91A Ave.) Saturday at 10 a.m.

McIldoon, 23, was killed in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history last Sunday in Las Vegas. He was one of 59 people killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people attending the outdoor Route 91 Music Festival. Close to 500 were also injured.

The ride is open to the public, and has been organized by his childhood friend Jeremy Smith.

“As most of you guys know about the tragic attack in Las Vegas, we lost a very good guy and a great family friend to me and many. He loved his diesels and his Harleys and I thought it would be a good idea to do a memorial cruise this Saturday to Harrison and back. He would love every minute of it. Let’s see some support guys!! #RIP JM” Smith posted.

According to the Facebook page, 35 people are going, and another 38 interested.