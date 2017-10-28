Ridge Meadows RCMP ask public’s help in fraud investigation

Suspect used stolen credit cards

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to identify a person of interest in an alleged fraud investigation.

On Aug. 3, at around 7:45 p.m., a male entered a Pitt Meadows retail location and made purchases using stolen credit cards. The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, wearing a black sleeveless, tank top style shirt, a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

If anyone has information please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

