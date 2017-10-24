Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking out for Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and was wearing a red hat after a purse snatching incident

Ridge Meadows RCMP on the lookout for purse snatcher

Police looking out for Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and was wearing a red hat

Ridge Meadows RCMP is appealing to the public in helping to identify a purse snatcher.

On Monday, Oct. 23 at around 12:50 p.m. the Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call that an 83-year-old woman was the victim of an assault and her purse was stolen. The woman was walking in the 12200 block area of 224th St. when she was approached very quickly by a lone male who grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground, according to the RCMP. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and was wearing a red hat. One witness provided a statement on scene, however police are asking the public for any information or video that can help identify the suspect.

“This situation can be terrifying for anyone but it is particularly disturbing when one of our elderly citizens is targeted, said Ridge Meadows staff sergeant Tony Farahbakhchian. “At this time we do believe this is an isolated incident.”

Police are providing the following safety tips for the elderly:

· Walk in pairs, particularly at night

· Do not carry more cash than necessary or, even better, rely solely on your debit card

· Leave government ID items, such as passports, social security cheques, etc, at home

· Arrange for any cheques to be directly deposited to your bank account

· If carrying a purse clutch it the same way a football player would hold a ball

· If your purse is grabbed, give it up immediately. Do not risk injury by fighting or hanging on to it

· Carry your keys in your pocket and not your purse

· Always tell someone where you are going and when they can expect you to arrive

If anyone has any information please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

