Ridge Sally Ann celebrates fifth year of School Lunch Bags

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is celebrating the fifth year of its School Lunch Bag program, which came to a close last week.

The charity served 185 bagged lunches every school day to vulnerable students across 14 schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

That amounts to over 32,000 lunches served this school year.

This year’s program was helped in a big way by the Rotary Club of Haney, which committed $30,000 over three years.

The Salvation Army hopes to continue its relationship with the club into the summer months as it attempts to send those same kids, as well as others, more nutritious lunches while they’re out of school.

The charity is always looking for further donations and volunteers to keep this and other programs going.