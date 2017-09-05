School is back in session: Slow down to 30 km/h

According to ICBC, 42 children are injured every year in Lower Mainland school and playground zones.

With the start of a new school year upon us, so are the reminders to be extra careful and slow down through school zones.

Starting Sept. 5, drivers must abide by the 30 km/h speed limits in school zones, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on school days, or hours otherwise shown on the school sign.

In addition, playground zone signs (diamond-shaped) are in effect dawn till dusk, every day, 365 days per year.

According to ICBC, and average of 42 children were injured every year in Lower Mainland school and playground zones between 2011 and 2015. Four children – aged five to 18 – are killed while walking or cycling and 253 are injured in crashes, most recent data shows.

“Every driver should consider how with just one bad decision – like speeding or texting – the worst can happen, especially in a school or playground zone,” Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

Fines for drivers caught speeding in school zones range from $196 to $483.

With files from Octavian Lacatusu, Black Press Media