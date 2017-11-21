Anette Poitras is missing in Westwood plateau area in Coquitlam. (Contributed)

Search and rescue teams all out in search of missing woman

Maple Ridge squad joins in on effort in Coquitlam in Westwood plateau area

Search and rescue members from Maple Ridge, Surrey, North Shore Rescue and Lion’s Bay are jumping into the attempt to find a woman who went missing on Eagle Mountain, near Westwood Plateau, in Coquitlam on Monday.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue is continuing the search for Annette Poitras, 56. Volunteers are searching for her and the three dogs that she’d been walking at the time.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were paged out at 1:30 a.m. this morning, said spokesman Rick Laing.

One member of the Ridge Meadows squad left at 5 a.m. and another at 8 a.m., with more to follow this afternoon.

Laing said it could be a big area to search. “It’s not a walk in the park search area.”

It’s possible one of the dogs ran off and the woman tried to find it, Laing said.

Anyone who sees Poitras is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

“Annette Poitras was last spoken to at about 2:30 p.m. when she said that she was walking three dogs near her home in Westwood Plateau, Coquitlam,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP.

“There is no indication of foul play but Poitras was not prepared to spend the night outside.”

She described as white, 150 cm, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

McLaughlin added that they do not need volunteers from the public to help. “We ask that you keep the area clear for searchers and equipment.”

Nearly half of recent immigrant kids in B.C. live in poverty
Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

