Search for missing Australian woman suspended

Ridge Meadows SAR had four members involved in search

The search has been called off for an Australian woman lost in the wilderness surrounding Statlu Lake.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had been helping in the search for Sophie Dowsley, but the search was called off on Saturday.

Dowsley, 34, and her partner Greg Tiffin, 44, went missing on July 8.

They were last spotted at Harrison Hot Springs.

RCMP traced their steps to Statlu Lake where it is believed the couple went on a day hike.

Their pickup truck was found July 12 near a trail.

Dowsley’s sunglasses were later discovered on a rock at the top of Statlu Falls and items belong to Tiffin were found in the water below.

Tiffin’s body was found July 18.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue became involved on Thursday.

Four members took part in a swift water search of the river as well as a ground search of the area in the vicinity of the river.

They were unsuccessful in locating anything additional to what had been located already and the search was suspended.

Search and Rescue teams from across the Fraser Valley were involved in the search including Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack.