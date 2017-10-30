Senior drives into ditch while trying to use phone app

North Vancouver woman had attempted to turn her house lights on

Police say an elderly North Vancouver driver should have kept her phone out of sight after she ended up in a ditch.

The 71-year-old woman was only a few blocks from her home on Friday night when she tried to use an app on her phone to turn on the lights in her house.

Instead, police say she became distracted and drove into a nearby ditch, flipping her vehicle on its side.

“The driver admitted to police to performing this illegal and dangerous maneuver while driving,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong in a release Monday.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, considering that the outcome could potentially have had dramatic negative consequences.”

Mounties issued the woman a violation ticket for using an electronic device.

