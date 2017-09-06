Sex offender with history of crimes against children released in Abbotsford, police say

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a public notification about a sex offender who has a criminal history of offences against children.

Donald Williams Snow, 61, has been released from federal custody and is now being supervised by Abbotsford Community Corrections. Snow has no current address.

Police say Snow’s criminal history “includes several sexual offences against children including invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, gross indecency, exposing genitals to youth, and possession of child pornography.”

He has also previously failed to abide by court-ordered conditions.

Police say Snow “appears to offend against victims whose ages range from approximately three to 15 years old.”

Snow is five-foot-11 and weighs 216 pounds. He has short grey hair and green eyes and drives a brown 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue with the BC licence plate EJ954S (see picture below) .

He is currently subject to a range of conditions including:

• Not attending places where children under the age of 16 may be present, including public parks, public swimming areas, daycare centres, or community centres

• Not accessing or possess pornography of any kind;

• Not taking public transit without written permission a bail

Supervisor

• Not possessing a computer, data storage devices such as memory stick and USB flash drives, writeable DVDs or CDs.

Anyone witnessing a violation of the conditions is asked to contact the police immediately.