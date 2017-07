Man taken away by ambulance, injuries unknown

Ridge Meadows RCMP and BC Ambulance responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house construction site on 247th Street in the Albion area, Tuesday evening.

Several police cars converged on the area during the dinner hour.

However, police later confirmed that the man was actually injured by a nail gun, used for framing houses.

