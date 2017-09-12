Hop processing barn destroyed by fire in Sardis

A fire has broken out at a hop farm near the corner of South Sumas and Unsworth in Chillliwack Tuesday morning. (Nick Tucker photo)

A fire that ripped through a barn-style building has slowed down a local farming operation, but won’t stop them.

The fire broke out in Sardis this morning (Sept. 12), at Chilliwack Hop Farms, close to the corner of South Sumas at Unsworth Road just before 7 a.m. The owners of the farm released a statement on their social media accounts at about 10 a.m.

“We started the day with some tragic news,” they wrote. “Our main harvesting plant burnt down this morning. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.”

They said they were overwhelmed with instant support from those in the farming community, and won’t be out of operation for very long.

“We are so thankful for our many fellow hop farmers who have stepped up and offered to help us finish harvesting and processing. We will be back harvesting in a few days and will continue processing orders again starting tomorrow. We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt or inside the facility when the fire started. We still have a lot of hops to harvest and process and ongoing orders to process. We will resume processing orders tomorrow. Thanks to everyone who have offered their support and love during this time. We love you all!”

An investigation by fire crews is underway.

Hops are an ingredient in beer, and was once one of Chilliwack’s main crops. The hops industry has enjoyed a resurgence over recent years, with Chilliwack Hop Farms as one of those companies bringing the crop back the valley.