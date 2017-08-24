Shot fired in downtown Mission

Mission RCMP are investigating a shoting incident in downtown Mission. The incident occurred early Thursday morning by the Yummy House on First Ave. No injuries have been reported. / Kevin Mills photo

Mission RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that took place early Thursday morning in the downtown core.

A large bullet hole is clearly visible on the wall between the Yummy House restaurant and the Innersense Wellness Spa on First Avenue.

Police have been on scene for most of the morning.

Mission RCMP Staff-Sgt. Steve Crawford said the investigation is in the preliminary stages but it appears that one shot was fired towards the building.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m., but was not reported to police until several hours later.

“We attended and we located a bullet hole in the building, there’s no injuries,” said Crawford, adding that it appears the shot came from outside the building.

RCMP officers have canvassed the area, looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.