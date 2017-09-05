Signs ‘Dogs offend Muslims’ not Pitt Meadows messaging

City taking down signs about dogs around the community.

Signs advising dog owners that their pets offend Muslims may bear the Pitt Meadows logo, but they do not originate from city hall.

Someone has been putting signs up signs around the community that say:

“Please be courteous to your Muslim neighbours. Many Muslims live in this area and dogs are considered filthy in Islam. Please keep your dogs on a leash and away from the Muslims who live in this community.”

Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications for the city, said the signs bear the city logo, but do not originate from city hall.

They were found at Hoffman Park, which is a designated dog off-leash area.

Baldridge said the person circulating the signs has not been identified, but they are being taken down, noting they have an unauthorized use of the city logo, and it is not the city’s messaging.

She noted the city does have a bylaw that asks dog owners to keep their pets on a leash, except in designated off-leash areas.

The Facebook Page Protecting Pitt Meadows made note of the sign, and there were 30 comments, including some asserting dog owners’ rights, and others saying this an attempt to stir up hatred against Muslims.

A website at the bottom of the page is said to bear anti-Islamic material.

“I am so sorry that my Muslim neighbours would have to see these flyers and that people will actually believe these flyers. I am hurt and offended on behalf of my Muslim family members, and their dogs,” Tanya Boekhorst wrote on Protecting Pitt Meadows.

The website cair.com is for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.