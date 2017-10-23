Smoke alarm credited for alerting Chilliwack family of fire

Newly installed in July by the Chilliwack Fire Department

A newly installed smoke alarm is being credited for a safe evacuation of a Chilliwack family on the weekend.

The Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 45000-block of Wolfe Road.

Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were alerted by the upper floor smoke alarm. They quickly called 911 and safely evacuated.

Firefighters responded from halls 1 and 4 and, on arrival, were met outside by the occupants, who had confirmed that the fire which was in an upper bedroom, had been extinguished by a portable fire extinguisher.

Fire crews provided ventilation and confirmed the fire had been successfully extinguished.

The home suffered minor fire and smoke damage. There was one civilian who had minor smoke inhalation and was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital for observation by B.C. Ambulance Service. There were no firefighter injuries.

This fire is accidental in nature, according to assistant chief Mike Bourdon.

In this case, the smoke alarm activate was recently installed by Chilliwack Fire Department as part of a Home Safe Program visit, which took place in July.

The Chilliwack Fire Deptartment reminds the public that working smoke alarms provide an early warning of a fire, giving people additional escape time.

“Test your smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.”

