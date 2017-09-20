Snow expected on B.C. Interior highways

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Winter has hit the Southern Interior this week with Environment Canada issuing multiple special weather statements warning of snow on B.C. Highways.

Meteorologists issued a special weather statement for snow expected along Highway 97C, Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“A cold airmass associated with an upper low has caused freezing levels to plummet this week,” reads the statement.

“ Light snow has been observed on the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass on previous mornings.”

With the cold air mass remaining in place, the threat of snow will continue today and tonight.

“The unstable nature of the airmass makes the timing and location of snowfall uncertain however significant accumulations are most likely over Kootenay Pass,”: adds Environment Canada.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.