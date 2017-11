Here comes winter.

Snow is predicted Saturday on the South Coast, including in Pitt Meadows, as Environment Canada updated its forecast this morning to”periods of light snow” for both Saturday and Sunday, starting as early as noon, with a 60 per cent chance today and 30 per cent chance tomorrow.

Metro Vancouver is forecast to get about two centimeters, but on Vancouver Island there could be 10 cm.

The region had its first snowfall of the year on Wednesday.