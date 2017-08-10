Snowbirds to take to the sky next week

Free event will be followed by a concert, fireworks near the White Rock pier

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be screaming through the air, high above Semiahmoo Bay next Wednesday for the Snowbirds Fly for CH.I.L.D. 2017 airshow event.

The free event – sponsored by the province and City of White Rock – will serve as fundraising/awareness event for the Children with Intestinal & Liver Disorders (CH.I.L.D) Foundation’s initiative of finding a cure for children with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

The show kicks off at 5:45 p.m. at White Rock’s waterfront. To raise funds, volunteers will be selling $10 commemorative T-shirts and ball caps. As well, the foundation will be encouraging spectators to purchase a $10 WestJet raffle ticket for a chance to win a round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination.

Wednesday’s aerial performance aligns with the city’s Canada 150 celebrations. Following the air show, at 8 p.m., there will be a free concert by the pier by Washboard Union. After the concert, there will be a firework display over Semiahmoo Bay.

“There’s no better free Wednesday night event in North America, everybody should come,” said Jamie Hunt, development and project manager for the CH.I.L.D. Foundation.

From now until the event, the Peace Arch News will be giving away free “Patio Party Kits” at the PAN office (suite 200-2411 160 St.). Each kit will contain an official T-shirt and CH.I.L.D. Foundation balloons. The kits will also include a voluntary donation card.