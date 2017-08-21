Solar eclipse watched from Maple Ridge

People relax in Memorial Peace Park to take in rare event

The sun and moon put on a show Monday prompting many spectacle-clad celestial watchers to take a moment that morning.

Kathleen Hatley, Sharon Malone, Joyce Gillespie and Edna Bell of the Emerald Pig Society got some special vieiwing glasses from Bill Nye the Science Guy and set up in a comfortable space at the gazebo in Memorial Peace Park.

“It just looks like a crescent moon, a sliver crescent moon,” said Malone.

“A crescent sun,” added Hatley.

Malone said earthquakes can be related to the occurance of eclipses.

Nathan Ma was also staring skyward. There seems to be a strange vibe in the last few weeks, he agreed. “People are driving a bit differently.”

John Aaron and Sam Gajdos were relaxing on a park bench, with their glasses, watching the show. Aaron’s dad drove down to Oregon to see the total eclipse. “We just finished passing the apex, which is pretty cool,” Aaron said.