The BC SPCA are asking the public’s help to find the owner of this dog, hit by a vehicle in Mission. / Submitted Photo

SPCA seeking owner of dog struck by vehicle in Mission

The Tibetan mastiff is extremely thin and the SPCA is asking the public for help to find its owner

Is anyone in Mission missing their dog?

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dog struck by a truck in Mission last week.

“The stray dog was hit by the front bumper of a truck on Dewdney Trunk Road in Mission, near the regional garbage dump,” said Eileen Drever, senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA.

“A Good Samaritan who witnessed the accident stopped to check on the dog and rushed him to a local veterinary clinic.

Drever says the veterinarian alerted the BC SPCA after noting that the dog, a Tibetan mastiff, was extremely thin – scoring only about 1.5 of the body conditioning scale of one to nine.

“A dog of his breed should weigh 60 kilograms but this dog weighs only 35,” says Drever. “He was also suffering from other signs of neglect, including ear and skin infections and lesions.”

The dog is now in the care of the BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge Branch.

Drever says the SPCA is hoping to find the dog’s owner to determine if the dog has been wandering for some time or if there is another reason for his poor condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom
Next story
Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

Just Posted

New neighbour helps put out house fire in Maple Ridge

Helps wheel out man in wheelchair, then grabs a garden hose

Cougar watches Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Sat at trail side, undetected by hikers

UPDATE: Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

Crowd gathers, leaves at Maple Ridge school on Halloween

No reports of vandalism however, says school district

SPCA seeking owner of dog struck by vehicle in Mission

The Tibetan mastiff is extremely thin and the SPCA is asking the public for help to find its owner

VIDEO: Tour offers inside look at Fraser Valley Institution for Women

Abbotsford prison provides rare opportunity for media visit

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Giants paying tribute to war heroes by wearing Vimy Ridge jerseys this weekend

Vancouver players pay respect to military in home-and-home series against Kamloops

Crisis phones on Alex Fraser Bridge now operational

The six phones will connect callers to the Fraser Health Crisis Line or the Vancouver Distress Line

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

Most Read