Staff seize 44 grams of hash at Mission Institution

The drugs had an estimated value of $4,400

On July 19 at approximately 11:20 a.m. contraband was seized at the Medium security unit at Mission Institution.

The contraband seized was approximately 44 grams of hash with an institutional value of $4,400.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.