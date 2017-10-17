UPDATED: Storm wreaking havoc in Maple Ridge, ‘arcing and sparking’

Power outages affecting 1,710 so far in Maple Ridge

Heavy winds and rains have knocked out power to more than 1,700 homes in Maple Ridge.

High winds and heavy rains are wreaking havoc to power lines in Maple Ridge.

B.C. Hydro is reporting a number of areas affected by the storm.

Multiple trees are reported to have fallen and taking out power lines in the area of 287th Street and 98th Avenue, closing off streets as the lines are arcing and sparking.

The area north of 98th Avenue, east of 240th Street, west of Ferguson Avenue and south of Dewdney Trunk Road are out, according to the B.C. Hydro website.

The area is affecting 1,710 customers with Hydro expected to be on scene by 9:15 a.m.

In addition, the area west of 238th Street, east of Cottonwood Drive, south of 116th Avenue and north of 109th Avenue is also down. The outage is affecting another 465 customers.

An outage in Silver Valley, east of Forman Drive and north of Foreman Drive is affecting 1,041 customers.

Due to the storm, the Maple Ridge Fire Department is dealing with a rash of calls for downed power lines due to falling tree branches.

A weather advisory for heavy rains and flooding is in affect and expected to last until late Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The public is being asked to make sure the catch basins on their street are cleared of leaves and other debris.

The predicted “rainpocalypse” has city crews inspecting drainage culverts, said city manager of corporate communications Fred Armstrong, but the public’s assistance helps prevent localized flooding.

The city has “Adopt a catch basin” messaging, and there is a map of all the basins in the city.

Rain is to taper off on Tuesday as the front moves eastward. Rainfall amounts are expected to be near 50-70 mm by Tuesday morning, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Up to 100 mm is forecast for some areas.

The city asks the public to rake up leaves and collect them for composting, rather than using a leaf blower and blowing them into the street.

Armstrong said with darkness coming on sooner, and rain making visibility poor and lengthening braking distances, it is incumbent on drivers to slow down during heavy rain.

• For the latest updates on power outages, visit www.bchydro.com