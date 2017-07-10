Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue tows a boat on Alouette Lake late Sunday night.

Stranded boaters get late-night rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring home boaters on Alouette Lake

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was working late on Sunday, to rescue boaters stranded in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Att 11:30 p.m., the rescue team got the call about two overdue boaters on Alouette Lake. They had hit a submerged stump, and it damaged the propeller of their boat motor.

The boaters had to paddle a distance before they finally got a cell reception, but once they got an emegency call out, RMSAR was able to locate them about halfway up the 8 km long lake, and tow them back to shore.

The boaters were cold, but otherwise in good shape, and the team had them back at the dock at about 2 a.m.

