Stranded boaters get late-night rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was working late on Sunday, to rescue boaters stranded in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Att 11:30 p.m., the rescue team got the call about two overdue boaters on Alouette Lake. They had hit a submerged stump, and it damaged the propeller of their boat motor.

The boaters had to paddle a distance before they finally got a cell reception, but once they got an emegency call out, RMSAR was able to locate them about halfway up the 8 km long lake, and tow them back to shore.

The boaters were cold, but otherwise in good shape, and the team had them back at the dock at about 2 a.m.