Strong winds prompt special weather statement

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h expected in some parts of Lower Mainland

  • Oct. 28, 2017 11:00 p.m.
Hold on to your hat.

It’s expected to be a windy one in Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland Saturday night, warning of strong winds throughout the region.

A strong ridge of high pressure will push southward overnight, bringing with it strong outflow winds from the northeast.

“Northeast winds of 50 to 70 km/h, with gusts to 80, will develop over Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley,” Environment Canada warned, “extending to Southern Gulf Islands and Parts of Greater Victoria Sunday morning.”

No rain is expected with the system and temperatures are forecast to reach a balmy 19 degrees Sunday afternoon in places like Chilliwack.

The warm weather will end Wednesday, however, as the rain returns, and flurries a possibility for Friday.

