A fire broke out at a welding business on Annacis Island on Monday. (Bradley Breedveld/Twitter)

Structure fire on Annacis Island

Smoke visible from Alex Fraser Bridge

An Annacis Island warehouse caught fire late Monday afternoon. Police and fire crews are on scene.

The fire occured at a welding business on Derwent Way on Annacis Island. The road is closed between Annance Court and Audley Boulevard.

Delta police got a call to assist the Delta fire department at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Reports of smoke started appearing on Twitter around the same time.

According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks, no one was working at the time the fire broke out. Several neighbouring businesses were cleared as a precaution.

No injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

