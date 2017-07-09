Surrey 16-year-old in serious condition after stabbing

A 16-year-old male remains in serious condition after being stabbed in the Panorama-area of Surrey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr, police responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 1 a.m. in the 5600 Block of 148 Street.

“Officers… attended to the location, and located a 16-year-old male that had received several wounds from an unknown edged weapon,” said Carr in a release.

“The victim had been having a verbal altercation with several other youths that had come to the residence. These youths fled from the residence prior to police arriving on the scene.”

Carr said that all of the youth knew each other and that the attack was targeted. Surrey RCMP are currently on scene and continuing to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or observed several youths fleeing from the area to 604-599-0502, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.