Surrey considering ‘7,000’ to ‘10,000’ seat hockey arena

Local investor in preliminary talks with city about building an arena for hockey and concerts

With Surrey’s population rapidly increasing, is it time for the city to consider building a large arena?

Local investment banker Inde Sumal seems to think so, as he’s leading a group that’s expressing interest in bringing a large arena to Surrey.

Sumal is looking to bring a new 7,000-10,000 seat arena to Bridgeview near Scott Road Station. While Bridgeview is the main option, there are two other areas in Surrey that Sumal’s group is looking at.

If construction of the arena goes through, it would stand to be the largest arena and entertainment centre in Surrey by a wide margin.

“The purpose of the arena will be for a hockey team, with the ability to host concerts and community events.” said Sumal.

Sumal said that his group “has a team looking to relocate,” but he would not comment on which team is looking at moving into the proposed arena.

Aside from hockey, Sumal wants the facility to be an entertainment venue for concerts.

“If there’s an artist that is too small for Rogers arena, they could make their way out here,” he said.

One of the main attractions for Sumal’s group is the rapid population growth of Surrey. According to city estimates, Surrey’s population has grown by nearly 100,000 people over the last ten years.

“We look at population growth when we do our research,” said Sumal. “We thought that perhaps Surrey could be the next hub for a large sports facility.”

The other benefit of the Bridgeview area for Sumal’s group is that it’s right near a major transit hub.

“Surrey has the transit, enabling the residents of Greater Vancouver to make their way Surrey,” said Sumal.

“From a land value perspective, it’s also advantageous,” he said.

Both Sumal and Mayor Linda Hepner stress that discussions are in the preliminary stages.

“Sumal feels that the addition of a grade A calibre arena and entertainment facility would be a welcome amenity for a growing metropolis such as Surrey,” said Hepner.

“Discussions with the city are in the preliminary stages, but we’re encouraged with the responses that we are receiving from the city,” Sumal.

Currently, the largest seated arena in Surrey would be South Surrey Arena which is home to the BCHL’s South Surrey Eagles. That arena currently holds 1,240 people.

Aside from Rogers Arena, Vancouver has two large facilities with the Pacific Coliseum and Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena at UBC. The largest arenas outside of Vancouver are the Langley Events Centre with 5,276 seats, and the Abbotsford Centre which has a maximum capacity of 8,500.

Based on Sumal’s comments, Surrey could be home to the largest arena in the Lower Mainland outside of Vancouver.

This projected is entirely separate from the proposal to build an outdoor soccer stadium in Surrey, which came to light earlier this month.

See more: Canadian Premier League soccer franchise pitches new outdoor stadium plan in Surrey

Potential franchise operators with the new Canadian Premier League want to build and operate an “outdoor spectator stadium” on city-owned land here.

The CPL is currently working with ownership groups to establish professional soccer franchises in key markets across Canada, according to league spokesperson Greg McIsaac.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault from 25 years ago
Next story
No more bridge tolls opens potential doors for tourism, business

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Legion buys defibrillator for hospital

Branch 088 will be presenting a cheque for $30,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation at this years Remembrance Day ceremony in Maple Ridge

Halloween at the Pitt Meadows Museum

Halloween is almost here and the Pitt Meadows Museum is hard at… Continue reading

Former Chilliwack student creates online petition

Student asks trustee to step down after making anti-LGBYQ comments on Facebook

Halloween treasure downtown Maple Ridge

The DTMRBIA is hosting a free Halloween treasure hunt and scarecrow decorating contest

Maple Ridge resumes injunction process to remove homeless camp

The city is concerned about growing health, safety and fire risks in the encampment.

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Whitecaps thump Earthquakes 5-0 for first playoff victory in franchise history

The third-seeded Whitecaps will now face the Seattle Sounders

5 to start your day

Metro Vancouver residents in favour of mobility pricing, a possible new arena for Surrey and more

Fort Langley’s pink house has rich history

Daughter of the man who built the recently-transformed Fort Langley house tells her story

VIDEO: Giant move in Langley’s Otter neighbourhood

Family transports house from neighbouring property on same street

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Langley police identify woman’s body found in dumpster

The investigation into the 34-year-old woman’s death continues

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Mock disaster response exercise underway in B.C. waters

A number of organizations are taking part in Exercise Salish Sea 2017, simulating the evacuation of a BC Ferries’ vessel.

Most Read