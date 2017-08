Fourplex burns down, smoke alarms reportedly not in operation

A fire has destroyed a fourplex on 128 Avenue and 103 Street, leaving nine people without a home and sending one person to the hospital.

Surrey Fire responded to the fire at around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning. Crews extinguished the blaze, but the home was destroyed.

The building’s smoke alarms were reportedly not in operation and the fire was only discovered and called in when a resident smelled smoke.

