Surrey man stabbed near Vancouver Art Gallery

Police don’t believe the incident was random

Vancouver Police Department says a Surrey man was stabbed Monday night. (Black Press file photo)

Police say a 21-year-old Surrey man was stabbed in Vancouver last night.

Vancouver Police Department received a 911 call reporting a stabbing just after 11 p.m. Monday night on the Robson Street side of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Police arrived to find a man with a “serious” stab wound.

VPD officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed the victim to hospital with serious, but what is now considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and a friend met the suspect on the stairs of the art gallery.

An altercation broke out, police say, which ended with the stabbing.

Police say the assault doesn’t appear to be random.

VPD located a person of interest in the area.

He was identified and released pending further investigation.

Officers from the VPD’s Forensic Unit have processed the scene for evidence and the investigation continues.


