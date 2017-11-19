Surrey man stabbed multiple times during suspected home invasion

The incident occurred in Fleetwood on Saturday night

A stabbing in Surrey sent one man to hospital with serious injuries. (Curtis Krekau)

Surrey fell victim to another stabbing incident on Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Surrey crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 15200 block of 86th Avenue in Fleetwood.

When Surrey RCMP arrived, they found a man in the home suffering from multiple stab wounds, including possibly one to the lung.

Pepper spray had also been deployed inside the home, in what appeared to be some sort of home invasion or robbery.

The victim was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

The Surrey RCMP general investigations unit is currently investigating.

More to come.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

