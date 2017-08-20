Surrey RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Newton

Individual was found unresponsive in a laneway near 127a Street

Surrey RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Newton Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 6900 block of 127a Street just before 5:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive person in a laneway.

The individual succumbed to their injuries and RCMP are treating the death as suspicious and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on site just after noon.

The area has been cordoned off by police and will remain so for a significant amount of time.

IHIT on scene in 6900 block 127A ST, #Surrey for suspicious death. Early in investigation. U/K if targeted. More tomorrow. Call IHIT w info — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 20, 2017

Anyone with any information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

