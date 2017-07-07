Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman, 18

Chenoa George, 18, was last seen neart 129th Street and 65th Avenue in Newton on June 23rd

Surrey Mounties are looking for a young woman who has been missing since June 23rd.

Chenoa George, 18, was last seen neart 129th Street and 65th Avenue in Newton. She is aboriginal, five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweat pants with zig-zag stripes.

“Police are concerned for her wellbeing as it is out of character for her to be out of touch this long,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann.

Anyone who knows were George might be is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, citing file number 2017-84833.

