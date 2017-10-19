Surrey resident charged after man punched and kicked on SkyTrain

Jeremy William Thayer faces charges of assault and uttering threats in connection to the incident

A 32-year-old Surrey man is in custody after allegedly assaulting someone unprovoked on a SkyTrain.

Jeremy William Thayer, who is “well known” to police, faces charges of assault and uttering threats.

Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct 16, a man boarded the SkyTrain at King George Station and took a phone call when a second man boarded.

When the call ended, the second man allegedly began “yelling and swearing at the victim, threatening him with violence,” according to police.

As the train pulled into Surrey Central Station, police say the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim, punched him and threw him out of the train onto the platform, where’s he’s alleged to have kicked him before getting back on the train.

The victim was left with bruises and abrasions, police say.

Several witnesses called police, according to a release.

Two officers intercepted the man at Royal Oak SkyTrain and took the suspect into custody.

Thayer will remain in custody until Friday, Oct. 20, when he is due in Surrey Provincial Court.

Transit Police thanks witnesses who came to the aid of the victim and called police, but are still looking to talk to anyone else who witnessed the incident. Contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 (or text 87 77 77) and quote file number 17-17738.



