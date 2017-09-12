Surrey residents win 2017 PNE Prize Home

This year’s 3,100-square-foot home is valued at more than $1.6 million

Lucky Surrey residents Andy Bachler and Ming Lee have won this year’s PNE Prize Home.

This year’s 3,100-square-foot home, designed by Freeport Industries, is valued at more than $1.6 million.

The “West Coast modern” style three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will be relocated to a lakeview property in Naramata, B.C.

We just heard from Ming Lee, winner of the PNE Prize Home! She's looking forward to seeing her home soon. Her fave room is the kitchen. — PNE/Playland (@PNE_Playland) September 12, 2017

The home boasts floor-to-ceiling living space, an entertainment lounge, home theatre room and comes fully furnished with appliances and furniture provided by Lane Home Furnishings and Coast Appliances.

The prize also includes an outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles, two electric scooters from Motorino Electric and a “Premium Wine Experience” from Okanagan Crush Pad.

The Prize Home draw comes seven days after the end of what organizers call “one of the most successful annual Fairs in recent history,” with 722,466 guests attending over the course of 15 days.

For more information about the PNE Prize Home, visit pneprizehome.ca.