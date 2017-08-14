Surrey stabbing victim not co-operating with police

Man found near Surrey SkyTrain taken to hospital after stabbing or ‘slashing’

Surrey RCMP say a man was taken to hospital Saturday suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Police were called to the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station around 2:30 p.m. and Sergeant Dale Carr said when police arrived they found a man with injuries that appeared to be related to a “stabbing or slashing, however they appeared to be older.”

Carr said when police tried to speak to the man, he refused to provide details.

