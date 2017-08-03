Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s killing not believed to be random and not linked to gang activity

Police have identified the body found in a burned-out SUV in South Surrey Wednesday morning as Surrey resident Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, 19.

Police found Dhesi’s body in the 18700-block of 24 avenue after originally being called out for a vehicle fire at 12:20 a.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted Thursday morning just before noon that Dhesi’s death is not believed to be random, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca

In a news release send just before noon, IHIT was said to be working closely with the Surrey RCMP to determine motive and the victim’s whereabouts prior to her murder.

“Miss Dhesi was not known to police, and the investigation to date indicates that her death was not related to gang activity,” the release states.

“Police are working tirelessly to advance this investigation and want to speak with any friends and acquaintances that knew Miss Dhesi.” Cpl. Meghan Foster said in the release.

“Miss Dhesi was a college student, and had recently recovered from a kidney transplant. This death is a crushing blow to Miss Dhesi’s family, and they are suffering terribly.”

At an IHIT news conference Thursday afternoon, Foster said IHIT has multiple persons of interest.

She said Dhesi was known as a good student and was last seen at around 9 p.m. Tuesday on her way to meet friends.

More to come…

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, 19 of Surrey was murdered yesterday in Surrey. Her death is not btb random. Know her? Have Info? Call IHIT. pic.twitter.com/UYwd8DLRM4 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 3, 2017