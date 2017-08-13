Surrey teens caught barbecuing chicken on school roof

A group of teens are in hot water after an impromptu barbecue on the roof of a Surrey school on Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Dale Carr, RCMP and Surrey Fire Services responded to the call at Sullivan Heights Secondary at approximately 9:15.

“Five males were indeed on the roof and were having a barbecue cooking some chicken,” said Carr. “Apparently they wanted to do something ‘cool’ to commemorate that they are entering Grade 12.”

Carr said that nothing was damaged and no charges will be laid against the group, who are students at the school. School administrators have been notified.

Reactions on social media varied from laughter to disappointment that the neighbourhood wasn’t invited to the impromptu picnic:

