Suspect in fatal crash, jewelry heist in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the fatal crash on Highway 3 near Hope two weeks ago.
B.C. Traffic Service said a person was taken into custody for an “unrelated matter,” but are not releasing any other details.
Danielle Charlton, a 30-year-old Aldergrove woman, was killed in the crash on the evening of Sept. 10.
The suspect is also wanted for a jewelry heist in Nelson that took place earlier that same day, according to local police.
A disguised burglar brazenly smashed through the front window of Ted Allen’s Jewelry and fled with approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise.
