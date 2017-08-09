Suspicious fire near Langley-Surrey border

Just minutes after latest shooting incident, burning vehicle discovered

Police are investigating a suspicious car fire near the Langley-Surrey border.

Around 10:45pm Tuesday night Surrey firefighters began receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 19100 block of 86 Avenue in Port Kells.

Callers reported several loud explosions from gas containers and several vehicles speeding away from the scene.

This occurred about 15 minutes after the latest shooting in Surrey at 160th St and 89th Avenue.

Firefighters and RCMP arrived to a fully involved sedan with all four doors wide open.

Firefighters extinguished the stubborn gasoline-fuelled blaze and RCMP are now investigating.